Zdravko Logarusic: Croatian coach appointed by Zimbabwe

New Zimbabwe coach Zdravko Logarusic led Sudan to third place at the 2018 African Nations Championship

The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has named Croatian Zdravko Logarusic as the new coach of the national team.

The 54-year-old left as coach of Sudan in December when his contract was not renewed.

He has signed a two-year deal and will be assisted by Joey Antipas, who had been the Warriors' caretaker coach since August.

During his two-years with Sudan he led them to third place at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco‚ and to a spot in the group phase of the 2022 World Cup Cup qualifiers.

The colourful Logarusic has managed Ghanaian clubs Asante Kotoko, King Faisal Babes and Ashanti Gold as well as Angola's Interclube.

He has also spent time in east Africa at Kenyan clubs Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards as well as a spell in Tanzania at Simba.

Logarusic's first competitive games will be back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the reigning champions Algeria in March.

Zimbabwe began their 2021 campaign with a 0-0 draw in Botswana before winning 2-1 away in neighbouring Zambia.

In 2022 World Cup qualifying are in a group alongside Ghana, Ethiopia and neighbours South Africa.