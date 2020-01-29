Jake Hessenthaler: Grimsby midfielder recovering in hospital after puncturing lung

Jake Hessenthaler moved to Grimsby on a two-year deal in June 2018

Grimsby midfielder Jake Hessenthaler was taken to hospital with a punctured lung and broken rib after a collision in Tuesday's win against Stevenage.

The 25-year-old also suffered ligament damage across the shoulder and collarbone after an early collision with Stevenage's Simeon Jackson.

A statement from League Two side Grimsby said Hessenthaler is recovering in hospital and awaiting further tests.

The midfielder has made 35 appearances for the Mariners this season.

Grimsby's 3-1 victory over Stevenage was their first at home since Ian Holloway took charge as manager and lifted them to 15th in the table.