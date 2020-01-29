Alfredo Morelos: Police Scotland investigating car 'tampering'

Alfredo Morelos has not played since Rangers' win over Celtic in December

Police Scotland are examining the vehicle of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos after a man was allegedly found "tampering" with it.

According to reports, the Colombian player returned to his Glasgow home on Tuesday to find someone underneath his car.

The vehicle, which was in a secure car park, has now been taken in for checks.

Police Scotland said there has been "no criminality" established at this time.

Morelos is now free from suspension after his sending off against Celtic in December, but is a doubt for Rangers' game with Ross County later on Wednesday with a calf problem.