Will Buckley: Bolton Wanderers winger requires operation after tibia fracture
Bolton Wanderers winger Will Buckley has fractured his tibia and will have an operation "in the next few days" to repair the injury.
The 30-year-old sustained the injury in Tuesday's 1-1 League One draw with Bristol Rovers after being sent on as a substitute by Wanderers.
He lasted just eight minutes before he was withdrawn on a stretcher and replaced by fellow sub Chris O'Grady.
No timescale has been given by the club for the ex-Sunderland winger's return.