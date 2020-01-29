Leicester City's James Maddison 'baffled' by penalty decision in Carabao Cup semi-final defeat

VAR decided not to award a penalty for handball against Marvelous Nakamba during Leicester's defeat by Aston Villa

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison said the decision not to award his side a penalty in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg defeat by Aston Villa on Tuesday "baffled" him.

Trezeguet scored an injury-time winner as Aston Villa won 3-2 on aggregate.

Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba raised his arm when blocking Maddison's first-half shot, but a video assistant referee review did not award a penalty.

"Bitterly disappointed to miss out on a cup final at Wembley," Maddison said.

In a tweet, accompanied by a clip of the 35th-minute incident, the 23-year-old added: "Fair play to Aston Villa for getting to the final.

"Not making any excuses but how a Premier League referee watching this from multiple angles several times comes to the conclusion that this isn't a penalty baffles me."