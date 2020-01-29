Liam Cullen: Swansea City striker signs new contract to summer 2022

Liam Cullen has been part of the Swansea academy set-up since he was eight

Swansea City have handed a new deal to Wales Under-21 striker Liam Cullen.

The 20-year-old has been tipped as the next young Swan to graduate from the club's academy, following the likes of Daniel James and Joe Rodon.

Tenby-born Cullen has been the leading scorer for Swansea's Under-23 team for the past two seasons, including 17 goals this term.

The forward has agreed a contract extension that ties him to the Liberty Stadium until the summer of 2022.

His previous deal was due to expire this summer.

Although seen as part of future plans at the club, Cullen could still depart the Championship club on loan before the transfer window closes with manager Steve Cooper having previously suggested he could benefit from gaining experience in senior football.