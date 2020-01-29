Rio Campbell: Swansea City sign 17-year-old winger
Swansea City have signed free agent Rio Campbell on a two-and-a-half year deal following his departure from Watford.
The 17-year-old is set to join up with the Swans' under-18 squad on a deal keeping him at the club until summer of 2022.
The former Hornets winger was part of their FA Youth Cup semi-final side last season.
"It's a great club when it comes to developing players," said Campbell.
"If you're good enough, you've got a good chance of getting into the first team.
"I must pour my heart out every time I step on the pitch and prove myself."