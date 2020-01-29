Italian Coppa Italia
Inter Milan0Fiorentina0

Inter Milan v Fiorentina

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 2Godín
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 95Bastoni
  • 87Candreva
  • 8Vecino
  • 23Barella
  • 15Young
  • 7Sánchez
  • 10Martínez
  • 9Lukaku

Substitutes

  • 11Moses
  • 20Valero
  • 21Dimarco
  • 24Eriksen
  • 27Padelli
  • 30Esposito
  • 31Pirola
  • 32Agoume
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 34Biraghi
  • 37Skriniar
  • 46Berni

Fiorentina

  • 1Terracciano
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 17Ceccherini
  • 22Cáceres
  • 21Lirola
  • 78Pulgar
  • 5Badelj
  • 24Benassi
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 28Vlahovic
  • 25Chiesa

Substitutes

  • 6Ranieri
  • 11Sottil
  • 15Olivera
  • 16Eysseric
  • 18Ghezzal
  • 19Montiel
  • 23Venuti
  • 27Zurkowski
  • 33Brancolini
  • 63Cutrone
  • 69Dragowski
  • 93Terzic
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamFiorentina
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away7

