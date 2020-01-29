Steven Gerrard: Rangers will consider striker move after Jermain Defoe injury

Jermain Defoe scored his 17th goal of the season against Ross County

Rangers will "possibly" need to sign a striker before Saturday after Jermain Defoe suffered a calf injury, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The 37-year-old forward went off during Wednesday's 2-0 Scottish Premiership victory over Ross County.

Alfredo Morelos, who has a calf issue of his own, the only other recognised senior centre forward in the squad.

"If it's more than two or three weeks it might affect what we do in the next couple of days," Gerrard said.

The manager confirmed that Defoe would have a scan but he is confident that the former England international might not be as badly injured as first feared.

"I'm concerned but I don't think it's as bad as going off on a stretcher suggests," he said. "He's up on his feet and walking about but he'll be scanned in the next 24 hours."

Regardless of how serious Defoe's problem is, Gerrard is still confident he will be able to add further to his squad before the transfer deadline at 00:00 GMT on Saturday.

"We've a couple of things brewing [but] it might alter a few things or make us go in," he said, confirmed he was unaware of bids for fringe players Brandon Barker and Jordan Jones.