Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Arsenal, West Ham, Birmingham, Hull, Stoke, Middlesbrough, Blackburn, Dundee Utd, Dunfermline

Sporting Lisbon's 20-year-old Portugal midfielder, Miguel Luis, could be set to join Rangers on loan. (Star)

Birmingham City and Hull City have joined English Championship rivals Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers in expressing interest in Jordan Jones, the 25-year-old Northern Ireland winger who is surplus to requirements with Rangers, but the Ibrox club are only willing to consider a loan as long as a permanent deal is locked in for the summer. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is confident of making a signing before Friday's closure of the January transfer window after 37-year-old striker Jermain Defoe was taken off on a stretcher during Wednesday's win over Ross County. (The Herald)

Hearts remain hopeful of signing Craig Gordon from Celtic despite the Scottish champions' manager, Neil Lennon, dismissing the possibility of a return to Tynecastle this month for the 37-year-old Scotland goalkeeper. (The Scotsman)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has insisted that 23-year-old midfielder Olivier Ntcham, who French media suggested was close to a transfer to West Ham United, and 37-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon, wanted by Hearts, will not be leaving the Glasgow club this week. (Scottish Sun)

Huddersfield Town have joined other English clubs in expressing an interest in Hibernian's 26-year-old Australia winger, Martin Boyle. (Daily Record)

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell has revealed that the Scottish Premiership have not received any bids for striker Ross Stewart despite Aberdeen and Hibs being linked with the 23-year-old who has scored 11 goals this season. (The National)

Striker Lawrence Shankland, who is being chased by English second tier clubs Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers and has also been watched regularly by Celtic and Rangers, says he will not be leaving Dundee United this month as he wants to help Robbie Neilson's side win the Scottish Championship and promotion - and ensure regular football ahead of Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off. (Daily Record)

Dunfermline Athletic manager Stevie Crawford has insisted it would take an "unbelievable" offer to prise 22-year-old striker Kevin Nisbet, who has notched 22 goals in 29 appearances, from the Scottish Championship promotion hopefuls. (The Courier, print edition)

Dunfermline Athletic will today complete the signing of 32-year-old Wales goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams on loan from Hamilton Academical. (Daily Star, print edition)

Scottish League One leaders Raith Rovers have contacted Kenny Miller about his availability after the former Scotland striker was released by Partick Thistle, but the 40-year-old is still mulling over his options. (Fife Today)

Kieran Tierney is back participating in fitness sessions at Arsenal after surgery on his dislocated shoulder, but the left-back is still not expected to make a return to full training for two months, suggesting he remains doubtful for Scotland's 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel at Hampden. (Glasgow Evening Times)