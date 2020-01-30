Irish Premiership: Glenavon sign Crusaders captain Colin Coates on 18-month deal

Coates has been at Crusaders for 18 years

Crusaders captain Colin Coates has joined Glenavon on an 18-month deal.

The 34-year-old centre-half made over 500 appearances for the Crues and won a host of trophies, including three Irish Premiership titles and two Irish Cups.

A first-choice defender throughout his career, Coates has made just 14 league appearances this season and has recently recovered from a back injury.

The Crues are currently second in the league table, while Glenavon are seventh.

The Lurgan Blues have also recruited former Derry City striker Cathal Farren on a short-term deal.

Seaview boss Stephen Baxter has paired full-backs Rodney Brown and Billy Joe Burns in central defence in recent games, with the Crues keeping a clean sheet and winning their last six outings.

Coates, who has won six Northern Ireland caps, will join a Lurgan Blues defence that has conceded 12 goals in two games after suffering 8-1 and 4-0 defeats to Linfield and Glentoran respectively.

The centre-back made his Crusaders first team debut over 17 years ago, in the against Chimney Corner in the Co Antrim Shield.

He joins former Glentoran defender Calum Birney and Crusaders midfielder Matthew Snoddy in moving to Mourneview Park this month, with Caolan Marron and Andrew Mitchell leaving the club for the Oval, and Stephen Murray joining Portadown.

This followed Rhys Marshall ending a decade in Lurgan when he made the move to League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers at the start of the transfer window.