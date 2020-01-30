Elise Hughes & Meaghan Sargeant: Bristol City duo suffer serious knee injuries in same game

Elise Hughes played five games for Everton this season before joining Bristol City on loan

Bristol City Women players Elise Hughes and Meaghan Sargeant have both suffered tears to their anterior cruciate ligament.

The pair had to go off during the first half of City's Women's Super League game against Liverpool on 19 January.

Hughes, who was on loan from Everton, has returned to her parent club to complete her rehabilitation.

City have already confirmed that Sargeant will miss the rest of the season and requires surgery.

The 25-year-old former Notts County and Birmingham City defender joined the club in the summer.

Hughes, 18, made only three appearances for Bristol City after signing on 4 January for the rest of the season.

She has 11 international caps, having made her Wales senior debut aged only 16 in a Cyprus Cup game against Switzerland in March 2018.

No timeframe has been indicated by Everton about how long she will be out of action.