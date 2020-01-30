Conor McAleny joins Shrewsbury Town on loan from Fleetwood Town

From the section

Conor McAleny ended last season on loan at Kilmarnock

Shrewsbury have signed forward Conor McAleny from Fleetwood on loan for the rest of the season.

McAleny, 27, was previously at Everton and his career has also included spells on loan at Oxford United, Brentford, Wigan and Kilmarnock.

He was signed in time to be available for Saturday's game against Rochdale.

"He's a player with real big ability. He's had some good spells at Wigan and Oxford," Shrews boss Sam Ricketts told the club website.

"He has real quality, can score goals, can assist and works hard."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.