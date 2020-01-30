Kean Bryan: Defender joins Bolton on loan from Sheffield United

Kean Bryan previously had two spells on loan at Oldham

Bolton Wanderers have signed defender Kean Bryan on loan from Sheffield United for the rest of the season.

Bryan, 23, came through the youth system at Manchester City before joining the Blades in August 2018.

He has not made a league appearance for United, with all four of his first-team outings for the club coming in cup competitions.

But he did play league football during spells on loan at Bury and Oldham prior to his departure from Manchester City.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.