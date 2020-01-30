Mason Bennett: Forward joins Millwall on loan from Derby County

Mason Bennett has been out since November because of an ankle problem

Millwall have signed forward Mason Bennett on loan from Derby County for the rest of the season.

Bennett, 23, has made 89 first-team appearances for Derby, with nine of them coming this term.

He is the Rams' youngest-ever player, having made his senior debut at the age of 15 years and 99 days.

Bennett, who has recently recovered from an ankle injury, has previously been on loan at Burton, Bradford, Chesterfield and Notts County.

He played under Millwall manager Gary Rowett when he was in charge at Pride Park from 2017 to 2018.

