Cameron Carter-Vickers: Luton Town sign Tottenham defender on loan

Cameron Carter-Vickers (right) joins a Luton side who have conceded the most goals in the Championship (63)

Luton Town have signed Tottenham centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan for the rest of the season.

The USA international, 22, was last month recalled from a season-long loan at Stoke, where he made 15 appearances.

The bottom-of-the-table Hatters are the fifth Championship side Carter-Vickers has joined on loan in the past three seasons, having also spent time at Swansea, Ipswich and Sheffield United.

"It's exciting, a new challenge and I'm really looking forward to it," he said.

Luton boss Graeme Jones told the club website: "Graham Potter is one of my best friends and I spoke to him about Cameron, having had him on loan at Swansea last season.

"He said the character he's got is incredible, so I'm looking forward to working with him."

