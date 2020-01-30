Port Vale: New board announced by League Two club

Carol and Kevin Shanahan bought Port Vale in May 2019.

Port Vale have announced the make up of a new board, with co-owner Kevin Shanahan stepping down as co-chairman to focus on his ambassadorial role.

Claire Halket is the club's new chief operating officer, with Colin Garlick remaining as chief executive.

Kate Beardmore has been appointed as vice-chair, with Ian Lewis, Marian Humphreys and Rob Moorhouse comprising the rest of the board.

Carol Shanahan remains the League Two club's co-owner and chair.