John Yems: Crawley Town head coach signs new deal until 2023

John Yems spent six years as Bournemouth's football operations manager before rejoining Crawley

Crawley Town boss John Yems has signed a new deal with the League Two club until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The former Bournemouth coach, 60, returned for a second spell in charge of the Reds last month, initially until the end of this season.

Since then the Sussex side have lost just two of 11 league games and moved up to 13th in the table.

"I'm delighted to be staying on at the club for the foreseeable future," he told the Crawley website.

Yems, who helped Crawley avoid relegation from the National League while in charge in 2007-08, replaced Gabriele Cioffi at The People's Pension Stadium.

His assistant, Lee Bradbury, will also be staying at the club.

Crawley technical director Erdem Konyar said: "Since John and Lee have arrived, the team has expressed great character and endeavour."