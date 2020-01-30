Josh Brownhill: Burnley set to sign Bristol City midfielder

Josh Brownhill has scored 16 goals in 145 league appearances for Bristol City

Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill will have a medical at Burnley after the two clubs agreed a fee.

In a separate transfer Clarets striker Nahki Wells will move in the other direction to the Championship club.

It is thought Brownhill will cost Burnley around £9m, with Bristol City paying in the region of £5m for Wells.

City boss Lee Johnson was reluctant to lose the 24-year-old, who he brought to Ashton Gate after working with him at Barnsley.

But given he had a release clause in his contract that could be activated in the summer, Johnson has opted to let his captain leave now, knowing the arrival of Wells will address concerns in the scoring department.

Wells, 29, joined Burnley from Huddersfield for £5m in August 2017 but has never started a league game for them and spent the first half of this season and most of 2018-19 on loan at QPR.

He scored 15 goals in 29 appearances for the R's this campaign before being recalled earlier this week.