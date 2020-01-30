Dylan Mottley-Henry: Bradford City sign Barnsley winger

Dylan Mottley-Henry had loan spells at Tranmere, Chesterfield and Harrogate during his time at Barnsley

Bradford City have signed Barnsley winger Dylan Mottley-Henry on a deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old started his career with the Bantams before joining the Oakwell side in July 2017.

He only made one appearance for the Reds, coming on as a substitute against Aston Villa in January 2018.

"I am delighted to have re-signed for the club and there is definitely a feeling of unfinished business," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.