Eoin Doyle: Swindon Town sign Bradford City striker for undisclosed fee

Swindon Town have signed Bradford City striker Eoin Doyle for an undisclosed fee after he scored 23 goals in 22 games for them earlier this season.

The Irishman spent the first half of the campaign on loan at the League Two leaders before being recalled by Bradford at the start of the month.

He had said in December he hoped to stay with the Robins for the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old has signed a deal until the end of the campaign.

Doyle scored in 11 successive games for Richie Wellens' men between 12 October and 26 December.

Bradford recalled him on 8 January but he failed to score in four games for the Bantams and was left out of the squad for Tuesday's home game against Cheltenham.

Doyle will now be reunited with striker Jerry Yates, who returned on loan from Rotherham on Wednesday.

Between them, they have scored 35 of Swindon's 53 league goals this season.

