Swansea City: Steve Cooper eyes more signings before transfer deadline closes

Andre Ayew, whose contract expires in 2021, has scored 12 goals for Swansea this season

Swansea City are still working on making further signings before the transfer window closes on Friday.

It is understood a midfielder is a target for manager Steve Cooper, although he has stressed there would have to be players moved on first.

There is interest in some of his squad, but Cooper ruled out losing any key men including top scorer Andre Ayew.

Swansea would consider allowing fringe players such as Borja Baston, Tom Carroll and Barrie McKay to leave.

Cooper also confirmed League One Sunderland have made an enquiry about Wales defender Declan John.

"There are movements for some of our players," he said.

"It needs to happen sooner rather than later because time is ticking.

"What I would say is we won't lose any players that we don't want to lose.

"For example, I've been asked a million times about Andre - and there's no news on that - but none of that will be going on.

"If any players leave it'll be right for them and for us as well."

Loan player limit

Swansea have already brought in three players during January, with Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster and Chelsea youth pair Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi all arriving on loan.

Cooper admitted any late deal before Friday's deadline would be a permanent addition with six loan players already on the books - and only five permitted in a match day squad.

The former England age-grade manager believes the work in the window has improved his side and has challenged them to a strong second-half of the campaign.

Swansea are currently outside the play-off positions by a point ahead of Saturday's game at seventh-placed Preston.

They have also been boosted by the news centre-back Mike van der Hoorn's injury is not as bad as first feared.

The Dutchman had been due to see a specialist after a recurring knee problem threatened to rule him out for longer than a month but, while he is still three weeks away from being included again, Cooper says medics are happy with how the recovery has progressed.

Wales defender Connor Roberts is a doubt for the trip to Deepdale after a shoulder problem picked up during last weekend's defeat at Stoke, but fellow full-back Kyle Naughton is set to return following a virus.