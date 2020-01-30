Timmy Abraham: Bristol Rovers loan striker from Fulham for the rest of the season

Timmy Abraham scored his first goals in 'competitive' football in the EFL Trophy for Fulham under-23s

Championship side Fulham have loaned striker Timmy Abraham to Bristol Rovers on a deal which will run to the end of the League One season.

The 19-year-old, the brother of Chelsea striker Tammy, is yet to make his first team debut but has been a regular in the Under-23 side.

Abraham had been a long-term Rovers target and the club continued to pursue a deal despite a change in management.

"This is an opportunity to experience League football," boss Ben Garner said.

He told the club website: "Timmy is a player that was identified by the club prior to my arrival and a deal has been in motion for a long time.

"He offers different attributes to what we have and the potential to develop as a player."

