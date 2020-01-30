Bournemouth: Ryan Fraser apologises for not being team player

Ryan Fraser has just one goal this season for Bournemouth

Scotland winger Ryan Fraser admits he has not "played for the team" in the first half of troubled Bournemouth's Premier League season.

The 25-year-old also said he apologised to team-mates after being affected by links with Arsenal last summer.

Bournemouth sit 18th in the table, with Fraser contributing just one goal and three assists.

"I felt bad about it - this last month I've been trying to put it right," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"I think everyone knows by now what's happened, to be honest. I'm just trying to play my football. Obviously it affected me the first four months of the season.

"I wasn't myself, I didn't play for the team. I'm honest enough to admit that.

"I look back at it. I spoke to my family about it and it just looked bad on me. I didn't help the team.

"It shouldn't have taken me that long to realise, but I'm my own worst critic and I apologised to the lads."

Fraser joined Bournemouth in January 2013 from Aberdeen and has established himself as a key player, contributing eight goals and 15 assists last term.

The Scot's contract is up this summer and, despite saying he does not know what the future holds, has dedicated himself to maintaining his club's Premier League status.

"All I can really say is that, for the next six months, I'll give everything for the club," he said.

"I've just talked about the last four months. That won't be happening again. I can give everything, I can track back, I can try to get my assists and goals to help the club get to where it should be in the Premier League.

"After that, I don't really know what's going to happen. But that is all I can promise.

"I'll fight for club, I'll fight for the badge, I'll fight for my team-mates, I'll fight for the manager and fans."