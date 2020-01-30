Ianis Hagi: Rangers close to signing Genk player, son of Romania legend Gheorghe, on loan

Ianis Hagi (left) joined Genk from Viitorul Constanta

Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi is set to become Rangers' first January signing on a six-month loan from Genk.

The 21-year-old is the son of Barcelona and Real Madrid great Gheorghe, widely regarded as Romania's greatest player.

He has played 24 times for Genk, who are sixth in the Belgian top flight.

Manager Steven Gerrard had been focused on trimming his squad this month, but Hagi arrived in Scotland on Thursday to conclude his move before Friday's deadline.

Gerrard is also poised to meet with sporting director Ross Wilson to decide if they need to bring in extra striking cover because Jermain Defoe suffered a calf injury after opening the scoring on Wednesday.

Hagi, born in Turkey, signed for Genk from Romanian top-flight outfit Viitorul Constanta for £4m last summer.

The attacking midfielder, capped 10 times for his country, had returned to Romania to help Viitorul finish third last season after two years with Fiorentina during which he made two appearances for the Italian side.