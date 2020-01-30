Barcelona 5-0 Leganes: Lionel Messi scores twice in Copa del Rey win
-
- From the section European Football
Captain Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona progressed into the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey by thrashing Leganes at the Nou Camp.
Barca recovered from their first defeat under boss Quique Setien at Valencia on Saturday by advancing in a competition they have won a record 30 times.
Antoine Griezmann and Clement Lenglet both scored in the first half.
Messi then scored Barca's third and fifth to take his club tally to 623 while Arthur got the fourth.
The victory was Messi's 500th in a Barcelona shirt, and his team join La Liga leaders Real Madrid, holders Valencia, Athletic Bilbao, Villarreal, Granada, Real Sociedad and Sevilla or Mirandes in the last eight.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 18AlbaSubstituted forFirpoat 64'minutes
- 22VidalSubstituted forRakiticat 61'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 21de Jong
- 10Messi
- 17GriezmannSubstituted forArthurat 72'minutes
- 31Fati
Substitutes
- 4Rakitic
- 8Arthur
- 20Roberto
- 23Umtiti
- 24Firpo
- 26Peña
- 30Collado
Leganés
- 1Cuéllar
- 15TarínBooked at 83mins
- 12AwaziemBooked at 73mins
- 22Siovas
- 16Rosales
- 6MesaSubstituted forErasoat 57'minutes
- 21PérezBooked at 25mins
- 5SilvaSubstituted forRodriguesat 57'minutes
- 19Ruibal
- 27Rodríguez
- 7BraithwaiteSubstituted forPlomerat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Navarro
- 3Bustinza
- 4Omeruo
- 17Eraso
- 24Rodrigues
- 31Plomer
- 35Lombo
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
- Attendance:
- 43,216
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away19