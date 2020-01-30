Stephen O'Donnell: Oxford make approach for Kilmarnock & Scotland defender

Stephen O'Donnell featured for Kilmarnock in their 2-1 loss to St Johnstone on Saturday

Kilmarnock have received an approach from Oxford United for Scotland full-back Stephen O'Donnell.

O'Donnell, 27, previously stated he will wait until his contract expires in the summer before deciding his future.

This window would be the last chance for the Rugby Park side to cash in.

The right-back is seen as a potential replacement for fellow Scot and Columbus Crew wide man Chris Cadden, whose loan spell at the League One club ended earlier this month.

Kilmarnock currently sit seventh in the Scottish Premiership having lost their last seven league games in a row.

Oxford sit five points off a promotion play-off place in England's third tier.