Florian Kamberi: Rangers & Hibernian hold talks over forward

Florian Kamberi has eight goals in 27 games this season

Rangers have held talks with Hibernian over striker Florian Kamberi, but a deal remains some way from being concluded.

The Ibrox side are considering the Swiss forward as a potential loan signing after injury to Jermain Defoe left their striking options depleted.

However, Hibs are resolute that any deal would have to suit them.

The Easter Road club are keen to re-sign striker Marc McNulty, but that move is complex.

The Scotland international, who had a spell at the Leith club last season, is currently on loan at Sunderland.

However, that agreement would need to be cancelled and a deal struck between Hibs and McNulty's parent club Reading before Saturday's 00:00 GMT deadline.

Kamberi originally joined Hibs on a six-month loan from Grasshopper Zurich in 2018, before signing a permanent three-year deal in the summer of that year.