Antonee Robinson: AC Milan to make £10m move for Wigan Athletic defender

Antonee Robinson signed a three-year deal with Wigan in July 2019

Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson is on the brink of a remarkable £10m move to AC Milan.

The Serie A giants have been tracking the 22-year-old for a number of weeks and are understood to have made a move for him on Thursday.

Robinson joined the Latics from Everton in July 2019 on a three-year deal after impressing on loan at the DW Stadium.

The United States international started in Tuesday night's 2-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday.

That could turn out to be his final appearance for the club.

Robinson, who joined Everton as an 11-year-old, did not make a first-team appearance for the club.

He spent the 2018 season on-loan at Wigan and then joined them for around £2m last summer.

While Wigan manager Paul Cook would not want to lose Robinson, with his side anchored in the Championship relegation zone, he hopes to use the money to fund deadline day spending that gives them a chance of avoiding a return to League One.