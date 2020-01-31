Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Kamberi, Wanyama, Dykes, Jones, McNulty, Broadfoot

Victor Wanyama is still wanted by Celtic, but the 28-year-old's chances of leaving Tottenham Hotspur are fading because the English Premier League are demanding a £1.5m fee for any loan attached to an obligation to buy the £8m-rated Kenya midfielder in the summer. (Mirror)

Albania striker Florian Kamberi has told Hibernian he wants to join Rangers on loan in preference to a move to Polish top-flight club Lech Poznan or Virtus Entella, who are chasing promotion to Italy's Serie A. (Daily Record)

Rangers could make a deadline day move for Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes if they fail to land Albania striker Florian Kamberi on loan from Hibernian. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Jordan Jones is closing in on a deadline-busting loan exit from Rangers, with Middlesbrough among the frontrunners, while Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City have also registered an interest in the 25-year-old Northern Ireland winger. (Daily Record)

Hibs are in pole position to sign 23-year-old Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty on loan. (The Herald)

Australia striker Marc McNulty will finalise a return to Hibs after Sunderland agreed to cancel the 27-year-old's loan from Reading. (The Scotsman)

Dunfermline Athletic have rejected a £250,000 offer from Hibs for 22-year-old striker Kevin Nisbet. (Daily Star, print edition)

Hibs have agreed a fee with St Mirren for the transfer of 29-year-old full-back Paul McGinn to the Edinburgh club. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Huddersfield Town are not interested in signing Australia winger Martin Boyle from Hibs, despite reports to the contrary. (ExaminerLive)

Hearts have made a final push to sign the Barnsley forward Mamadou Thiam, while German midfielder Marcel Langer is expected to arrive from Schalke 04. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel says Craig Gordon is "not needed" by the Scottish Premiership club right now but does not rule out a summer return for the Celtic goalkeeper. (Daily Record)

James Wilson will quit Aberdeen to sign for Salford City, with the striker who signed on a two-year contract in the summer after leaving Manchester United having struggled to make an impact at Pittodrie. (Daily Record)

Bristol City are poised to recall defender Zak Vyner from Aberdeen after the 22-year-old had a recurrence of a shoulder injury suffered at Tynecastle in December while on loan. (Press & Journal)

Kilmarnock have made a move to bring back Kirk Broadfoot, who left Rugby Park in the summer because he could not work with now departed manager Angelo Alessio, but current employers St Mirren are demanding a fee for the 35-year-old centre-half. (Daily Record)

Bournemouth's 22-year-old midfielder, Matt Butcher, is on his way to Perth to join St Johnstone on loan. (The Courier)

Ross County are trying to sign 20-year-old defender Mickael Nade on loan from St Etienne. (Daily Star, print edition)

Raith Rovers striker Kieron Bowie has sealed a transfer to Fulham for a fee of around £150,000, with the 17-year-old moving to the English Championship club this summer. (The Courier)