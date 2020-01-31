Olivier Giroud: Chelsea forward will not be leaving, says Frank Lampard

Olivier Giroud was part of the France squad that won the 2018 World Cup

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud is staying at the club despite being heavily linked with a move away.

Spurs were reported to be interested in signing the France World Cup winner but Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said on Friday he would not be leaving.

"He has been incredible as a player and a man during this time," added Lampard, who has not added to his squad during the January window.

"Will he leave? No. He trained today. No ins and no outs."

Lampard added: "We all know that there has been interest and I have sat here in every press conference and said 'if it's right for Olivier, for myself and the club' and he has been impeccable in that period."

Former Arsenal forward Giroud has started just two Premier League games for Chelsea this season.

He left the Gunners to join Chelsea in an £18m deal in January 2018.

Chelsea have been linked with Paris St-Germain's Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani and Belgium forward Dries Mertens during the January window.

"Some things are not in my control," added Lampard. "It's clear that we wanted to bring players in.

"I certainly wanted to bring players in. I think I've made that pretty clear over the last few weeks and it hasn't happened."