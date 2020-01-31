Barcelona to sign Francisco Trincao from Braga for £26m

Trincao has scored two goals in 11 league outings for Braga this season

Barcelona say they have agreed to sign forward Francisco Trincao from Braga for 31m euros (£26m).

The 20-year-old will join the Spanish club on 1 July until the end of the 2025 season and his contract has a 500m euro buy-out clause.

Portugal Under-21 international Trincao made his debut in his country's top-flight in January 2019.

He has made 11 league appearances for Braga this season, scoring twice and managing two assists.