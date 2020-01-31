Morgan Feeney: Everton Under-23 captain joins Tranmere on loan

Morgan Feeney led Everton's U23s to victory in last season's Premier League Cup final against Newcastle

Tranmere Rovers have signed centre-back Morgan Feeney on loan from Everton for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old is the fifth new face brought to Prenton Park this month by Rovers boss Micky Mellon.

Feeney made his first-team debut for Everton in a Europe League game against Atalanta in 2017 and is the captain of their Under-23 side.

"It's his first loan, but I'm very confident and very positive about it," Mellon told the Tranmere website.

"He does all of the things a centre-half should do, he's a leader, he's vocal.

"I'm really pleased that we have been able to get somebody from Everton into the club. It is something that we've worked very hard to try and get that relationship going."

