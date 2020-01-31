James Wilson: Salford sign ex-Manchester United forward from Aberdeen

James Wilson scored on his Old Trafford debut for Manchester United in a 3-1 win over Hull in May 2014

League Two Salford City have signed ex-Manchester United striker James Wilson from Aberdeen on an 18-month deal.

The 24-year-old joined Aberdeen from United last summer, having scored four goals in 32 appearances while on loan during the 2018-19 season.

But he has not found the net in 16 games this term and has been allowed to return to the Manchester area.

Wilson scored against Salford for Manchester United reserves in a pre-season friendly in July 2016.

The former England Under-21s player has also had loan spells with Brighton, Derby and Sheffield United.

