Kamil Grosicki: West Bromwich Albion sign Hull City's Poland winger

Kamil Grosicki has been capped 73 times at senior level by Poland

West Bromwich Albion have signed Poland winger Kamil Grosicki from fellow Championship club Hull City for an undisclosed fee on an 18-month deal.

The 31-year-old, who joined Hull in 2017, has scored seven goals this season and provided five assists.

"Kamil is one of the most consistent players I have seen," Albion's sporting and technical director Luke Dowling told the club website.

"He's always a seven-out-of-10 guy who will give you a nine as well."

The Baggies are second in the table, while Grosicki leaves the 13th-placed Tigers after making 97 league starts for the club.

