Kamil Grosicki: West Bromwich Albion sign Hull City's Poland winger
-
- From the section West Brom
West Bromwich Albion have signed Poland winger Kamil Grosicki from fellow Championship club Hull City for an undisclosed fee on an 18-month deal.
The 31-year-old, who joined Hull in 2017, has scored seven goals this season and provided five assists.
"Kamil is one of the most consistent players I have seen," Albion's sporting and technical director Luke Dowling told the club website.
"He's always a seven-out-of-10 guy who will give you a nine as well."
The Baggies are second in the table, while Grosicki leaves the 13th-placed Tigers after making 97 league starts for the club.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.