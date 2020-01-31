Stephen Walker: Crewe Alexandra sign Middlesbrough forward on loan

Stephen Walker arrives at Crewe with the club third in League Two

League Two club Crewe Alexandra have signed Middlesbrough forward Stephen Walker on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old has made eight appearances for Boro this term, including seven in the Championship.

The England Under-19 international and Boro academy graduate spent the second half of last season on loan at Milton Keynes Dons.

He could make his Crewe debut when they travel to Walsall on Saturday.

