Zak Vyner: Bristol City recall defender from Aberdeen loan

Zak Vyner (right) in action for Aberdeen
Zak Vyner (right) impressed when moved into Aberdeen's midfield

Versatile Bristol City 22-year-old Zak Vyner has been recalled from his loan with Aberdeen.

The Englishman had made 18 appearances in defence and midfield for the Dons before picking up a shoulder injury against Hearts in December.

Vyner came through City's youth system before loan spells with Accrington Stanley, Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United.

Aberdeen have yet to bring in a defensive replacement during January.

All three of Derek McInnes' additions have been midfielders - Scotland international Dylan McGeouch from Sunderland, teenager Mark Gallagher from Ross County and winger Matty Kennedy from St Johnstone.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC