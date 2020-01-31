Zak Vyner: Bristol City recall defender from Aberdeen loan
- From the section Aberdeen
Versatile Bristol City 22-year-old Zak Vyner has been recalled from his loan with Aberdeen.
The Englishman had made 18 appearances in defence and midfield for the Dons before picking up a shoulder injury against Hearts in December.
Vyner came through City's youth system before loan spells with Accrington Stanley, Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United.
Aberdeen have yet to bring in a defensive replacement during January.
All three of Derek McInnes' additions have been midfielders - Scotland international Dylan McGeouch from Sunderland, teenager Mark Gallagher from Ross County and winger Matty Kennedy from St Johnstone.
