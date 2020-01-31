Zak Vyner: Bristol City recall defender from Aberdeen loan

From the section

Zak Vyner (right) impressed when moved into Aberdeen's midfield

Versatile Bristol City 22-year-old Zak Vyner has been recalled from his loan with Aberdeen.

The Englishman had made 18 appearances in defence and midfield for the Dons before picking up a shoulder injury against Hearts in December.

Vyner came through City's youth system before loan spells with Accrington Stanley, Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United.

Aberdeen have yet to bring in a defensive replacement during January.

All three of Derek McInnes' additions have been midfielders - Scotland international Dylan McGeouch from Sunderland, teenager Mark Gallagher from Ross County and winger Matty Kennedy from St Johnstone.

