Omar Bogle: Cardiff City striker joins Alan Pardew's ADO Den Haag on loan

Omar Bogle joined Cardiff City in August 2017 from Wigan Athletic on a three-year deal

Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle has joined Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old joins the Dutch top-flight strugglers, who appointed Alan Pardew head coach in December.

Bogle has made 12 appearances for Cardiff this season, scoring his only goal against Wigan on the opening day of the campaign.

The striker has been loaned to Peterborough United, Birmingham City and Portsmouth since joining Cardiff.

