Emre Can: Juventus midfielder joins Borussia Dortmund on loan

Emre Can joined Juventus from Liverpool in June 2019 on a four-year contract

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has joined Borussia Dortmund on loan, with an option to buy him from the Serie A leaders for 25m euros (£21m).

Germany international Can, 26, has started only two league games since Maurizio Sarri took charge last season.

"He can be used across multiple systems in defence as well as in central midfield," said Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc.

Can joined Juve from Liverpool in June 2018 on a free transfer.

Dortmund finished runners-up in the Bundesliga last season and are currently fourth in the table, four points behind leaders RB Leipzig.

Can has previously played for Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.