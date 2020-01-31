Leeds United: Victor Orta and James Mooney charged by Football Association

From the section

Victor Orta was appointed as Leeds United's director of football in May 2017

Leeds director of football Victor Orta and head of media and communications James Mooney have been charged with breaching Football Association rules.

The charges relate to two separate incidents in the tunnel at half-time during Tuesday's 3-2 win over Millwall at Elland Road.

It is alleged Orta's language and/or behaviour amounted to improper conduct.

Meanwhile, the FA claims Mooney's behaviour in the tunnel was also improper.

Both have until Tuesday, 4 February to respond.