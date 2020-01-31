Harvey Bradbury: Morecambe sign Millwall striker on loan
League Two strugglers Morecambe have signed Millwall striker Harvey Bradbury on loan for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old's father is the former Manchester City and Portsmouth front man Lee Bradbury.
"I'm delighted to be here," he told the Shrimps' website. "It's my first league loan so hopefully I can kick on well here and we can climb up the table.
"I've been playing mainly for [Millwall's] reserves. I'm looking forward to playing at this level."
