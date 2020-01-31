Harvey Bradbury: Morecambe sign Millwall striker on loan

Harvey Bradbury helped Woking win promotion to the National League while on loan last term

League Two strugglers Morecambe have signed Millwall striker Harvey Bradbury on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old's father is the former Manchester City and Portsmouth front man Lee Bradbury.

"I'm delighted to be here," he told the Shrimps' website. "It's my first league loan so hopefully I can kick on well here and we can climb up the table.

"I've been playing mainly for [Millwall's] reserves. I'm looking forward to playing at this level."

