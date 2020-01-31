Ravel Morrison: Ex-Manchester United player to join Middlesbrough on loan

Ravel Morrison joined Sheffield United on a one-year deal in July 2019

Ravel Morrison has agreed to join Middlesbrough on loan from Sheffield United for the rest of the season - his ninth club in six years.

The former Manchester United forward joined the Blades in the summer after spells in Italy, Mexico and Norway.

However, the 26-year-old has only made four first-team appearances, most recently in the FA Cup on 5 January.

Morrison was regarded as one of the brightest talents to come through the United junior ranks in recent times.

But a succession of off-field problems plagued the early part of his career and the move to Middlesbrough will be his 10th since leaving Old Trafford in 2012.