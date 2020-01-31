Tom Nichols: Cheltenham Town sign Bristol Rovers striker on loan

Tom Nichols has spent the last four years playing in League One

Cheltenham Town have signed Bristol Rovers striker Tom Nichols on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old former Peterborough United and Exeter City forward has scored nine goals in 117 appearances over two-and-a-half seasons at Rovers

He has been at the Memorial Stadium since a £350,000 move from Posh in the summer of 2017.

"I'm under no illusions that I'm going to play every week - I've got to work hard and take my chance," Nichols said.

"We've got a great chance of getting promoted this season, we've got a few games in hand, and that'll get us right in the mix. It's good to join a club on the up," he added to the club website.

