Paul Mullin: Cambridge United sign Tranmere Rovers striker on loan

Paul Mullin scored twice against Premier League side Watford as Tranmere knocked them out of the FA Cup after a replay

Cambridge United have signed Tranmere Rovers striker Paul Mullin on loan until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Managerless Cambridge, who parted company with boss Colin Calderwood on Wednesday, are 18th in League Two.

Liverpudlian Mullin, 25, began his career at youth team level with both Liverpool and Everton.

He then joined Huddersfield Town before spending three years at Morecambe - and a season at Swindon - before joining Tranmere in June 2018.

He has since scored 12 times in 56 games for Rovers.

Mullin is not eligible to make his U's debut until their League Two trip to Newport County on 8 February.

