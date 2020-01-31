Florent Hadergjonaj: Huddersfield defender joins Kasımpaşa SK on loan

Kosovo international Florent Hadergjonaj last played for Huddersfield Town in their 0-0 draw with Brentford on 18 January

Huddersfield Town defender Florent Hadergjonaj has moved to Turkish Super Lig side Kasımpaşa SK on loan for the remainder of the season.

Hadergjonaj joined Huddersfield from German side FC Ingolstadt in July 2018 after a loan spell the season before.

"He's a player that can play in a variety of positions, but ultimately he wants to play regularly," Terriers boss Danny Cowley told the club website.

"We hope the rhythm of games will allow him to find his best football again."

