David de Gea: Name the players with 300 Premier League appearances for a single club
-
- From the section Premier League
David de Gea joined a very special club this weekend.
The goalkeeper made his 300th Premier League appearance for Manchester United on Saturday, as they drew 0-0 with Wolves at Old Trafford.
Below is a list of 35 players who have also achieved 300 starts in the top flight of English football with a single club during their career.
All you have to do is read the clues and try to name as many players as you can in four minutes.
Name the players who have made 300 Premier League appearances for a single club
|Hint
|Answers