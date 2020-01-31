Jurgen Locadia: Brighton recall striker from loan with Hoffenheim

Locadia scored six goals for Brighton before his loan move to Hoffenheim

Brighton have recalled striker Jurgen Locadia from his loan spell with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

The Dutchman, 26, scored four times in 12 appearances in all competitions for the German top-flight side.

He joined Brighton from PSV Eindhoven for £14m in January 2018 but struggled to hold down a place in the side.

Locadia scored six goals in 43 appearances for the Seagulls before being loaned to Hoffenheim at the start of the season.

