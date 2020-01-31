Ben Liddle: Scunthorpe United sign Middlesbrough midfielder on loan

Ben Liddle's only start for Boro came in the FA Cup against Tottenham this season

Scunthorpe United have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Ben Liddle on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has played twice for Boro's first team after previous loans at Blyth Spartans and Forest Green.

"Ben's done really well this season and had a taste of things against Leeds and Tottenham," Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate told his club's website.

"He's really earned the right to be involved. This loan is another important step in his development."

