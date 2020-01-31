Harry Hamblin: Macclesfield sign Southampton midfielder on free transfer

From the section

Harry Hamblin helped Southampton's under-23 side win promotion last season

Macclesfield Town have signed midfielder Harry Hamblin on a free transfer from Southampton.

The 20-year-old Saints academy graduate has agreed a deal with the cash-strapped League Two club until the end of the season.

Hamblin did not make a first-team appearance for Southampton, the club he first joined at the age of eight.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at National League South side Bath City.

