Marcus Maddison: Hull City sign Peterborough United midfielder on loan

Marcus Maddison has scored 10 goals in 26 appeaances for Peterborough this season

Championship side Hull City have signed Marcus Maddison from Peterborough on loan until the end of the season.

The midfielder, 26, has scored 62 goals in 249 appearances for Posh since joining from Gateshead in August 2014.

Posh had accepted an undisclosed bid from Charlton on January 13 but Maddison has chosen to link up with Hull boss Grant McCann, who managed him for 21 months at London Road.

"I'm delighted to be here," Maddison told Hull City's website.

"I only got the call at half 10 last night, so the deal has been done very quickly."

